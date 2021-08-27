Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.03 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will report sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.12 billion. Community Health Systems posted sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year sales of $12.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.93 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.46 billion to $12.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Community Health Systems.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CYH shares. Truist cut their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 371.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 60.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 623.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYH opened at $12.22 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.21.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Health Systems (CYH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.