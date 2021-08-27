Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will post sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Autodesk posted sales of $952.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year sales of $4.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after buying an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after buying an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,431 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK stock traded up $6.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.20. The company had a trading volume of 56,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,130. The stock has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $309.76.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

