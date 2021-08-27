Zacks: Analysts Expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Equities analysts expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to post $3.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.02 billion. Textron reported sales of $2.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full year sales of $12.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.45 billion to $12.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $13.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Textron in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 79.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Textron in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Textron in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Textron by 40.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

TXT stock opened at $71.74 on Friday. Textron has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $74.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

