Zacks: Analysts Expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) to Announce -$0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Repare Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($2.48). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.10).

A number of research firms recently commented on RPTX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

RPTX traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,800. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of -0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.27.

In other news, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 1,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $55,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $175,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $243,195.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 393,393 shares of company stock worth $13,221,626 over the last 90 days. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

