Zacks: Analysts Expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will report sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.19 billion. Oshkosh reported sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year sales of $7.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.88.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $115.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,582,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,080,000 after buying an additional 49,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,569,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,809,000 after buying an additional 234,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,014,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,065,000 after buying an additional 306,413 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 9.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,597,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,729,000 after buying an additional 231,181 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 23.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,495,000 after purchasing an additional 497,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

