Zacks: Analysts Expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LiveVox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.08). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover LiveVox.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $28.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.38 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LVOX stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.48. LiveVox has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $11.43.

In related news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger acquired 8,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $55,748.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,505,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,137,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at $418,000. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

