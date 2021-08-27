Zacks: Analysts Expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will post $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Hologic reported earnings of $2.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $7.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hologic.
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 997.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Hologic stock opened at $78.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.79. Hologic has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.
