Zacks: Analysts Expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $407.35 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will announce sales of $407.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $409.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $405.00 million. Chico’s FAS posted sales of $306.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $387.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.65 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE:CHS remained flat at $$5.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,558. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.95. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,770,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,439,000 after buying an additional 1,420,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,915,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,084,000 after buying an additional 111,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,761,000 after buying an additional 1,002,261 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,050,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after buying an additional 64,739 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,395,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after buying an additional 618,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

