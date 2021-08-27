Zacks: Analysts Expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $568.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to announce $568.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $240.90 million to $853.82 million. Carnival Co. & reported sales of $31.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,733.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year sales of $2.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.57 billion to $20.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million.

CCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,397,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,255,000 after acquiring an additional 380,134 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 53.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 23,202 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth about $1,866,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 87,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 17.4% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCL opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

