Zacks: Analysts Expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. Avantor reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avantor.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. Avantor has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $40.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.04.

In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $7,532,495.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,555,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,836,245.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 68,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $2,423,128.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,379,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,718,536.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 537,439 shares of company stock valued at $18,740,500. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Avantor by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avantor (AVTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.