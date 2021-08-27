Zacks: Analysts Expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $683.24 Million

Equities analysts expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to post $683.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $677.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $692.88 million. Ashland Global reported sales of $609.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.63.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,925,000 after acquiring an additional 127,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,246,000 after acquiring an additional 115,094 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,467,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,757 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,892,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,837,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,761,000 after acquiring an additional 110,133 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASH traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.75. 309,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,302. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.22. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashland Global (ASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.