Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $564.83 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will announce sales of $564.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $612.30 million and the lowest is $529.00 million. Stepan posted sales of $464.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

SCL stock opened at $115.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.68. Stepan has a one year low of $105.96 and a one year high of $139.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,493,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,049,000 after buying an additional 173,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stepan by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,641,000 after buying an additional 79,548 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stepan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,989,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,871,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Stepan by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,341,000 after buying an additional 54,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Stepan by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,018,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

