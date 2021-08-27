Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to Post $0.80 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.83. Spirit Realty Capital posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.46.

NYSE SRC opened at $50.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

