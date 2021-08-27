Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $118.01 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will post sales of $118.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.04 million. SITE Centers posted sales of $95.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year sales of $484.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $468.80 million to $516.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $494.09 million, with estimates ranging from $471.75 million to $524.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of SITE Centers stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,032. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.46 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 9.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 125,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

