Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.28 Billion

Brokerages forecast that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will announce $16.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.87 billion to $16.69 billion. MetLife posted sales of $16.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year sales of $65.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.56 billion to $66.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $65.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.08 billion to $69.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $62.39. 26,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,103,219. MetLife has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.53. The stock has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 146,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 16,583.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 578,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,608,000 after acquiring an additional 574,769 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 120,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

