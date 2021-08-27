Zacks: Analysts Anticipate InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for InterDigital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.99. InterDigital reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 370.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for InterDigital.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $87.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.33 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $90,398.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in InterDigital by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,248 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in InterDigital by 3.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in InterDigital by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 261,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,608,000 after buying an additional 28,595 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in InterDigital in the first quarter worth about $1,225,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InterDigital stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.77. The stock had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.07. InterDigital has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.22%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InterDigital (IDCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.