Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.82 Billion

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to post $5.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.93 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $5.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $21.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.16 billion to $21.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.03 billion to $23.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.30. 51,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,340,901. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.61.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altria Group (MO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.