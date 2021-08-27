Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.82 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to post $5.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.93 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $5.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $21.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.16 billion to $21.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.03 billion to $23.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.30. 51,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,340,901. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.61.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

