Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

Shares of NASDAQ:YJ opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30. Yunji has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $166.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Yunji alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yunji from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunji stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) by 37,441.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,163 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Yunji worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.