Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,957 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Yum China were worth $10,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,147,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,808,000 after acquiring an additional 208,839 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 67.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736,443 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 26.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,028 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 44.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,889,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,543,000 after purchasing an additional 496,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $60.30 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.81 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.59.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

