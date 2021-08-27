Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Darryl Bond Sells 774 Shares of Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Darryl Bond sold 774 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $10,054.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,824.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Darryl Bond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Darryl Bond sold 1,013 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $12,814.45.

On Monday, June 21st, Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $32,241.02.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $12.86 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Yext’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,299,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,401,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Yext by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after buying an additional 933,914 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Yext by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 672,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after buying an additional 383,010 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yext by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 9,708 shares during the period. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

