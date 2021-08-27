Yduqs Participações (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Yduqs Participações (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
YDUQY opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80. Yduqs Participações has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $7.21.
Yduqs Participações Company Profile
