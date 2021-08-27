Yduqs Participações (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Yduqs Participações (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

YDUQY opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80. Yduqs Participações has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $7.21.

Yduqs Participações Company Profile

YDUQS Participaçoes SA is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of institutions in the fields of higher education, professional education and other fields related to education. It operates through the following segments: In-class Courses, Distance Learning, and Estácio. It offers programs such as masters, doctoral, and extension courses.

