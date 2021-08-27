Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE:YSG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.84. The stock had a trading volume of 15,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,819. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -1.64. Yatsen has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yatsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YSG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Yatsen by 422.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the second quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Yatsen by 1,211.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after buying an additional 1,067,229 shares during the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.