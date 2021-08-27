Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Short Interest Down 67.9% in August

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 67.9% from the July 29th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,118,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of DKMR remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 753,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,570. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11.
About Xtreme Fighting Championships
