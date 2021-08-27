Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Short Interest Down 67.9% in August

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 67.9% from the July 29th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,118,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DKMR remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 753,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,570. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11.

About Xtreme Fighting Championships

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc is an early stage development company, which entered into an investment into the sports entertainment market of mixed martial arts. The company was founded on May 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Miramar Beach, FL.

