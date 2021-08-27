xRhodium 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,412.00 (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 27th. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $871,223.31 and approximately $2,412.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, xRhodium has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005178 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004593 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00027861 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001014 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00036651 BTC.

About xRhodium

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars.

