XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Truist

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price dropped by analysts at Truist from $185.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $169.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $86.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.14. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 46,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $6,762,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,175,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $10,221,673.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,574,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock valued at $415,525,181. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

