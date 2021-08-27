XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports.

XPeng stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $40.31. 162,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,008,961. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion and a PE ratio of -25.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.07. XPeng has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XPeng stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,475,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634,566 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of XPeng worth $65,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XPEV shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on XPeng from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

