Xend Finance Price Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $6.87 million and $4.35 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Xend Finance has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00053326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00124778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.85 or 0.00153728 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,443.38 or 1.00112376 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.47 or 0.01020190 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.43 or 0.06641538 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

