Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Receives C$5.31 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.31.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.20 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

CVE:XBC opened at C$9.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.74 and a twelve month high of C$10.47. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.98.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

