Wrapmanager Inc. Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $538,208,000 after acquiring an additional 579,000 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,077,000 after acquiring an additional 560,628 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after acquiring an additional 444,914 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark upped their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.51. 28,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,271. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

