Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 579 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 80.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 586.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 48,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEG traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.58. 346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -10.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.70. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MEG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Montrose Environmental Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.61.

In related news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $139,639.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Price acquired 11,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.19 per share, for a total transaction of $504,031.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,627 shares of company stock worth $1,189,865. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

