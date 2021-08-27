Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 417 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 5.4% during the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 15.2% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 29.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 133,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after acquiring an additional 30,422 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at $677,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 357.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.13. 261,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.51. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. SAP’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.10.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

