Wrapmanager Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,712 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,455,000 after purchasing an additional 814,445 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,668,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,560,000 after purchasing an additional 257,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,222,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,267,000 after purchasing an additional 230,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,312 shares in the last quarter.

MBB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.42. The stock had a trading volume of 975,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,489. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.40. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $107.91 and a 52-week high of $110.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

