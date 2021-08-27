Wrapmanager Inc. Has $563,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 109.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,411,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,628 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.29. 280,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

