Wrapmanager Inc. Has $488,000 Stock Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2,026.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CRS traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.36. 2,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,212. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.18. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $49.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.45 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. Analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.80%.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

