Wrapmanager Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,077 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $550.12. 1,587,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,913. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $525.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

