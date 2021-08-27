Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires 4,416 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BAB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.35. The company had a trading volume of 112,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,575. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.68 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

