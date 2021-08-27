Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $260.00. The stock had previously closed at $246.76, but opened at $263.35. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Workday shares last traded at $266.89, with a volume of 75,325 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.77.

Get Workday alerts:

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,556 shares of company stock worth $30,585,135 in the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Workday by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 11.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a PE ratio of -375.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.