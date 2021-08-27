Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $295.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $285.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $268.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.19.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY stock opened at $246.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Workday has a 12-month low of $195.81 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.39.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,248,727.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $310,842.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,556 shares of company stock valued at $30,585,135 over the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Workday by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Workday by 523.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,571,000 after buying an additional 79,378 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Workday by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,406,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.