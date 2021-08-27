Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $295.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $260.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.77.

WDAY traded up $26.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.57. The stock had a trading volume of 255,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,818. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.39. The company has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.90 and a beta of 1.26. Workday has a one year low of $195.81 and a one year high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,248,727.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,556 shares of company stock valued at $30,585,135. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Workday by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

