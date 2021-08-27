Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $26.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.35. 261,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,818. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.39. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $195.81 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of -375.90 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $563,845.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,556 shares of company stock valued at $30,585,135. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.77.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

