Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $246.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of -347.54 and a beta of 1.26. Workday has a 52-week low of $195.81 and a 52-week high of $282.77.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $310,842.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,556 shares of company stock valued at $30,585,135 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.04.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

