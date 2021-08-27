Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WDAY. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$250.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Monday. Barclays raised Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $268.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.16.

Shares of WDAY opened at $246.76 on Friday. Workday has a 52 week low of $195.81 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.54 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.39.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Workday will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,556 shares of company stock valued at $30,585,135 over the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 89.1% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Workday by 558.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 489.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

