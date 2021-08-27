WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MAPS. JMP Securities assumed coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Get WM Technology alerts:

MAPS opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. WM Technology has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter.

In other WM Technology news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $3,180,100.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. 14.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.