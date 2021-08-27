Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 254 ($3.32).

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

LON:MRW opened at GBX 290.50 ($3.80) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 263.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a twelve month low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 293 ($3.83).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.