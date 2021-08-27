WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Shares Down 0.3%

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.39 and last traded at $45.45. 56,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 89,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.57.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 659.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 100,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 87,502 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 32,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 498,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period.

