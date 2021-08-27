Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)’s share price dropped 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $179.73 and last traded at $180.94. Approximately 19,101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,231,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.68.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.83.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $4,964,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,607 shares of company stock worth $17,355,134. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

