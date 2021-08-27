Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s FY2024 earnings at $13.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WSM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.18.

WSM opened at $186.68 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $81.76 and a 1-year high of $204.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.83.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

In related news, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total transaction of $4,654,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,434.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,607 shares of company stock worth $17,355,134. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,250,221,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,431,000 after purchasing an additional 701,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,868,000 after purchasing an additional 71,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 976,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,845,000 after purchasing an additional 82,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

