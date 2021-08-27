Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WSM stock traded up $15.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,400,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,736. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.83. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $81.76 and a 52-week high of $204.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSM. Citigroup increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.18.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $898,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,283.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,607 shares of company stock worth $17,355,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,442 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of Williams-Sonoma worth $75,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.