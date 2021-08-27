Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Increases Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Williams-Sonoma has increased its dividend payment by 27.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Williams-Sonoma has a payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to earn $11.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

NYSE:WSM opened at $186.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $81.76 and a one year high of $204.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.83.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.18.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $2,463,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,974 shares in the company, valued at $85,903,709.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,607 shares of company stock worth $17,355,134. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,442 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.63% of Williams-Sonoma worth $75,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

