William R. Flatt Purchases 1,560 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Stock

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Director William R. Flatt purchased 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.89 per share, for a total transaction of $24,788.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CIO opened at $16.03 on Friday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $698.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. City Office REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

